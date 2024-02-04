The Pub 19 S Bittner rd
Appetizer
- Cheese Shots
Breaded Pepper Jack cheese cubes. Served with Ranch.$11.00
- Chicken Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and black olives.$15.00
- Chili Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with homemade chili, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and black olives.$15.00
- Fried Cauliflower
Hand-breaded and deep-fried cauliflower. For an additional $1 make them Buffalo or Kickin style. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.$11.00
- Fried Mushrooms
Hand-breaded and deep-fried mushrooms. Served with housemade ranch or housemade spicy ranch.$11.00
- Fried Pickles
Served with housemade ranch or housemade spicy ranch.$12.00
- Chicken Fingers
Hand-breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Make Dragon or Kickin style for an additional $1.$11.00
- Kickin Chicken
Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in our Kickin sauce. Served over a bed of cabbage and topped with sesame seeds.$15.00
- Kickin Shrimp
Hand-breaded shrimp tossed in our Kickin sauce. Served on a bed of cabbage topped with black sesame seeds.$15.00
- Mozzerella Sticks
8 battered mozzarella cheese sticks. Served with Marinara or Ranch$11.00
- Pretzel Bites
Mini soft pretzel bites served with a side of queso.$11.00
- Tachos
Crispy tater tots, piled high with chili, nacho cheese, shredded lettuce & diced tomatoes. Served with sour cream.$15.00
- Tator Skins
House-baked potato skins filled with bacon and cheese. Served with a side of Sour Cream or Ranch.$10.00
- Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, melted cheese, and pico de gallo. Topped with house-made chipotle aioli. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.$15.00
Salads
- Chicken Salad
Fresh bed of lettuce topped with grilled or breaded chicken, tomatoes, eggs, cucumbers, red onions, cheese & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.$15.00
- Chef Salad
Fresh bed of lettuce topped with sliced ham & turkey with cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, cucumbers & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.$16.00
- Cobb Salad
Fresh bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, eggs, cucumbers, cheese & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.$16.00
- House Salad
Fresh bed of lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.$10.00
- Bacon Bleu Salad
Fresh bed of lettuce loaded with bacon, tomatoes, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing & reduced balsamic.$12.00
Wings
- 1lb Bone-In Wing
Only one sauce flavor is available per order. We can not split orders into 2 sauce flavors. We also do not offer all flats or all drums. We apologize, and will always make the order on the sauce chosen.$13.00
- 2lb Bone-In Wings
Only one sauce flavor is available per order. We can not split orders into 2 sauce flavors. We also do not offer all flats or all drums. We apologize, and will always make the order on the sauce chosen.$22.00
- 1/2 lb Boneless Wings
Only one sauce flavor is available per order. We can not split orders into 2 sauce flavors. We also do not offer all flats or all drums. We apologize, and will always make the order on the sauce chosen.$11.00
- 1lb Boneless Wings
Only one sauce flavor is available per order. We can not split orders into 2 sauce flavors. We also do not offer all flats or all drums. We apologize, and will always make the order on the sauce chosen.$18.00
- 2lb Boneless Wings
Only one sauce flavor is available per order. We can not split orders into 2 sauce flavors. We also do not offer all flats or all drums. We apologize, and will always make the order on the sauce chosen.$30.00
Pizza/Breadsticks
- Breadsticks$8.00
- Pepperoni Breadsticks
Our homemade breadsticks are rolled with pepperoni and provolone cheese. Served with a side of Nacho Cheese.$11.00
- 7" Personal Pizza
3 topping personal-sized pizza, served with 2 breadsticks and your choice of Marinara or Nacho Cheese for a dipping sauce.$12.00
- 12" with 2 Toppings
12" 2 topping pizza. Additional charge for extra toppings.$17.00
- 16" with 2 Toppings
16" 2 topping pizza. Additional charge for extra toppings.$22.00
- 12" Deluxe
12" pizza covered in Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers.$20.00
- 16" Deluxe
16" pizza covered in Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers.$26.00
- 12" Veggie
12" pizza covered with Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Tomatoes.$19.00
- 16" Veggie
16" pizza covered in Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers.$25.00
- 12" Dragon Den
12" pizza covered with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Black Olives.$21.00
- 16" Dragon Den
16" pizza covered with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Black Olives.$27.00
- 12" Meats
12" pizza covered with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, and Bacon.$20.00
- 16" Meats
16" pizza covered with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, and Bacon.$26.00
- 12" Corner Style
12" pizza with a ranch base topped with red onions and grilled chicken tossed in our Corner-style wing sauce$20.00
- 16" Corner Style
12" pizza with a ranch base topped with red onions and grilled chicken tossed in our Corner-style wing sauce$26.00
Sandwiches
- Chicken Your Way
Breaded or grilled Chicken Breast in your choice of Wing sauce, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese & Ranch. Served with 1 side.$15.00
- Chicken B.L.T
Breaded or grilled Chicken Breast, with Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese & Ranch. Served with 1 side.$16.00
- Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss & American cheeses, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo. Served with 1 side, and on your choice of bread as a triple-decker or make it a wrap.$14.00
- Tenderloin
Grilled or hand-breaded pork tenderloin, with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions. Served with 1 side.$15.00
- B.L.T
Your choice of bread topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo. Served with 1 side.$12.00
- Hot Italian Sub
Toasted hoagie topped with Hickory Smoked Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes, and a side of Italian dressing. Served with 1 side.$13.00
- Hot Ham & Cheese
Toasted hoagie topped with shaved Ham, Mozzarella cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes. Served with 1 side.$11.00
- Stromboli
Toasted hoagie bun topped with pizza sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Peppers, & Mozzarella cheese. Served with 1 side.$13.00
- Philly
Toasted hoagie bun topped with shredded Ribeye, Provolone cheese, and Sauteed Onions. Served with 1 side. *Make it Southwest style with pepper jack cheese and aioli for an additional charge*$16.00
- Reuben
Toasted Rye bread topped with Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and 1000 Island dressing, Served with 1 side.$16.00
- Fish Sandwich
Grilled or hand-breaded whitefish, topped with Lettuce & Tomatoes. Served on a hoagie and with one side.$14.00
Entrees
- Chicken Finger Basket
Hand-breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and 1 side.$14.00
- Fish and Chips
Grilled or hand-breaded whitefish. Served with a side of Tartar sauce and your choice of 2 sides. *Premium sides will have an upcharge$17.00
- Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken served with your choice of 2 sides. Add Provolone cheese and bacon for an additional $2.50 *Premium sides will be an upcharge$14.00
- Fish Tacos
2 flour tortillas with grilled or breaded whitefish. Topped with shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Kickin’ sauce. Served with 1 side.$14.00
- Shrimp Dinner
Butterflied shrimp fried or grilled. Served with 2 sides. *Premium sides will be an upcharge$20.00
Smashburger
- The Arches
Two smash-patties topped with Special Sauce, Lettuce, American Cheese, Pickles & Onions. Served with 1 side.$16.00
- Build Your Own Burger
2 smash patties stacked, add Lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles for no additional charge. Served with 1 side.$14.00
- Dragon Burger
2 smash patties topped with American cheese, Bacon & Jalapenos, served on a bun topped with peanut butter. Served with 1 side.$16.00
- Patty Melt
2 smash patties topped with Grilled Onions and melted Swiss cheese are served on grilled rye bread. Served with 1 side$16.00
- Frisco Melt
2 smash patties served between toasted bread, topped with Swiss cheese, American cheese, and 1000 Island dressing. Served with 1 side$16.00
- Mushroom & Swiss
2 smash patties topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with 1 side$16.00
- Black and Blue
2 smash patties seasoned with Cajun spices, topped with Bacon and Bleu cheese crumbles. Served with 1 side.$16.00
Sides
Kids Menu
Extra Sauces
- Ranch 4oz$1.50
- Ranch 2oz$1.00
- Blue Cheese 4oz$1.50
- Blue Cheese 2oz$1.00
- Honey Mustard 4oz$1.50
- Honey Mustard 2oz$1.00
- Italian 4oz$1.50
- Italian 2oz$1.00
- French 4oz$1.50
- French 2oz$1.00
- 1000 Island 4oz$1.50
- 1000 Island 2oz$1.00
- Balsamic 4oz$1.50
- Balsamic 2oz$1.00
- Spicy Ranch 4oz$1.50
- Spicy Ranch 2oz$1.00
- Mild$2.00
- Hot$2.00
- Honey BBQ$2.00
- Hot BBQ$2.00
- Teriyaki$2.00
- Garlic Parm$2.00
- Mango Habanero$2.00
- General Tso$2.00
- Asian Chili$2.00
- Corner Style$2.00
- Kickin Sauce$2.00
- Nacho Cheese 4oz$2.00
- Nacho Cheese 2oz$2.00
- Queso$2.00