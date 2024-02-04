Welcome to The New Pal Pub
Family owned and operated, hometown restaurant and pub.
The Corner Grill aced the taste! We enjoyed the homemade chicken fingers, fries, and meatloaf special. The menu has something for everyone. When we come back to New Pal we will definitely be stopping back in!
Love this little hometown restaurant. I love that you can bring your kids while dining. But if you have a night out you can chose to sit in the bar area. Food is really amazing. You can get just about anything here. Can't go wrong with anything here!
Talked to the owner SWEET lady... very accommodating. Food is ALWAYS EXCELLENT best fish tacos I've ever had and I lived in Florida. Definitely will be back! This place is one you must stop in.
1 / 5